HERE 2 HELP: Target Hunger provides food relief for those in need, including Houston-area seniors

Hunger became one of the bigger problems when schools shuttered and Houstonians were laid off of their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. Luckily, one nonprofit is stepping up to make sure everyone in need has enough to eat.

Since 1989, Target Hunger serves more than 11,000 people who are food-insecure, according to its website. They also give away more than four million pounds of food annually.

Operating a system of eight food pantries,12 educational and community gardens, Target Hunger provides a holistic approach to hunger relief.

It also provides hunger relief for senior citizens who are unable to leave their home due to mobility issues or COVID-19 concerns. By the Adopt-a-Route program, it partners with corporations and community partners to deliver fresh groceries to seniors in need.

Target Hunger will be holding several drive-thru distributions throughout the month of May. Its next event will be in Kashmere Gardens, at the Kashmere Multi-Service Center, 4802 Lockwood Drive.

Click here for a full schedule of upcoming drive-thru distributions

How to Help

If you are healthy and would like to volunteer, you can request more information by contacting Rick Berry, Development Associate at either 346.335.8077 or 713.228.8741. You can also email at development@targethunger.org

Volunteers are in need for future food distributions as hunger continues to rise in the Houston area.

Social distancing protocols will be enforced and PPE will be provided.

You can also make a monetary donation by going on its website.