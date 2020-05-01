Craving pizza? Here are Houston's top 4 options

Got a hankering for pizza?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza sources in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

Houston-area consumers historically spend more in May at restaurants than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of marketing software and small business local advertising solutions. Daily spending at Houston-area restaurants rose to $789,302 for the metro area in May of last year, second only to June with an average of $824,513, and 8% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Pizaro's Pizza Napoletana

Topping the list is Neartown - Montrose's Pizaro's Pizza Napoletana, situated at 1000 W. Gray St. With four stars out of 334 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza has proved to be a local favorite.

2. Luna Pizzeria

Greenway / Upper Kirby Area's Luna Pizzeria, located at 3435 Kirby Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and more 4.5 stars out of 916 reviews.

3. Dan's Pizza

Dan's Pizza, a spot to score pizza and more in Clear Lake, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 570 Yelp reviews. Head over to 15148 Highway 3 to see for yourself.

4. The Gypsy Poet

Over in Midtown, check out The Gypsy Poet, which has earned five stars out of 122 reviews on Yelp. You can find the beer bar and wine bar, which offers pizza and more, at 2404 Austin St.

