Explore the 4 most popular spots in Houston's Central Northwest neighborhood

1. Wabash Feed & Garden

Topping the list is plant nursery and pet store Wabash Feed & Garden, which offers livestock feed and supplies and more. Located at 4537 N. Shepherd Drive, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 106 reviews on Yelp.

This store offers a bit of everything, from yard and gardening supplies (tools, plants, flowers) to pet food and live animals, including chickens, ducks, geese, peacocks and more. Check out all the store has to offer here.

2. Govinda's Vegetarian Cuisine

Next up is Indian, vegetarian and vegan spot Govinda's Vegetarian Cuisine, situated at 1320 W. 34th St. With 4.5 stars out of 371 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The restaurant serves up lunch and dinner buffets at a set price daily. The rotating menu features vegetarian-friendly Indian specialties like chana masala (chickpeas in oil), tofu curry and paneer tikka masala (paneer cheese, butter, tomatoes, bell peppers). On Sunday and Wednesday, the spot offers exclusively vegan buffet options. Explore the entire menu here.

3. Shepherd Park Draught House

Gastropub, brewery and New American spot Shepherd Park Draught House is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 3402 N. Shepherd Drive, 4.5 stars out of 379 reviews.

This rock 'n roll-themed eatery offers hot appetizers (truffle fries, chili), burgers, wings, chicken dishes and seafood. Yelpers recommend ordering the braised short ribs as well as the goat cheese ravioli. Find the entire menu here.

4. Dream Wings

Dream Wings, a spot to score chicken wings and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 244 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3425 Ella Blvd. to see for yourself.

The menu at Dream Wings features pasta, salad, seafood, wraps, and of course, chicken wings. Diners can choose from sauces like garlic, lemon pepper and buffalo ranch. Yelpers rave about the shrimp and chicken tender combo and the potatoes. For those who crave a drink with their wings, be aware that the restaurant is BYOB.

