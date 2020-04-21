Takeout Shoutout: Mamarita’s Mexican Restaurant and Cantina in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas – Mamarita’s Mexican Restaurant and Cantina is a Tex-Mex restaurant that offers a series of unique twists on traditional favorites.

Its sizzling fajitas are a must order and its “Spencer Special” is a delicious dish that will blow you away.

What we love about this restaurant is its fresh approach to Tex-Mex cuisines. The ingredients are fresh and cooked to order to your liking. It would be impossible to find an item on this menu that is not packed with flavor.

Mamarita’s Mexican Restaurant and Cantina, located at 7325 Spencer Highway, has been around for a long time and we want them to be here for a good deal longer.

The next time you are ready for a take out order with a Tex-Mex slant, make it Mamarita’s. You will be helping this friendly staff of people keep their jobs during this coronavirus crisis.