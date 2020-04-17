Houston's top 4 gyms, ranked

Looking to try the top gyms around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top gyms in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for gyms.

Houston-area consumers historically spend more in the spring at health and beauty businesses than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customer feedback. Daily spending at Houston-area health and beauty businesses rose to $403,890 for the metro area in the spring of last year, 12% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. The GYM

Photo: Steve P./Yelp

Topping the list is Neartown - Montrose's The GYM, situated at 1950 W. Gray St., Suite 6. With five stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp, the gym and personal training spot has proved to be a local favorite.

2. Kinitro Fitness

Photo: john d./Yelp

Sharpstown's Kinitro Fitness, located at 9889 Bellaire Blvd., Suite 124-A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the boot camp, gym and personal training spot five stars out of 54 reviews.

3. Inner Me Studios

Photo: inner me studios/Yelp

Inner Me Studios, a dance studio, gym and pole dancing class spot in Greater Third Ward, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 121 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2206 Emancipation Ave. to see for yourself.

4. Be Fit Gym

Photo: bianca v./Yelp

Downtown, check out Be Fit Gym, which has earned five stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp. You can find the gym at 2420 Rusk St.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.