Kid project: How to make a Moon Phases Calendar and Calculator

Not sure what to do for your child’s next at-home science lesson? NASA has you covered.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology is offering an educational project for students to complete at home.

The project is to create a Moon Phase Calendar and Calculator that will provide students with all the dates and times for all the moon phases for the year.

The craft requires a hole puncher, brass fastener, scissors, tape, and a writing utensil.

The Moon Phases Calendar and Calculator template is available online to print. Printing the template two-sided on heavy paper or cardstock is recommended.

Follow the video tutorial to build your calendar and calculator.

For written instructions, click here.