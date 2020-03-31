Explore the 4 top spots in Houston's Greater Greenspoint neighborhood

Visiting Greater Greenspoint, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a brunch spot to a Vietnamese restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Greater Greenspoint, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Hanz Diner

Photo: jae v./Yelp

Topping the list is traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot Hanz Diner, which offers comfort food and more. Located at 185 W. Dyna Drive, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 146 reviews on Yelp.

On the breakfast menu, look for morning comfort foods like pancakes, waffles and French toast and omelets, along with home style breakfast plates and skillets. Lunch and dinner diners can expect club sandwiches, wings, fried seafood, pasta, soup and salad.

2. Super Chicken

Photo: Thias F./Yelp

Next up is Super Chicken, a spot to score sandwiches, chicken wings and soups, situated at 414 N. Sam Houston Parkway East, Suite E. With 4.5 stars out of 148 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This is the second outpost for the local fast-casual chain. The restaurant offers chicken tenders, nuggets, sliders, po'boys, bacon melts and salads. The spot also has dipping sauces made in-house. (Check out the entire menu here.)

3. Just Juice

Photo: Yasmin v./Yelp



Live/raw food and vegetarian spot Just Juice, which offers juices and smoothies and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 428 W. Greens Road, 4.5 stars out of 121 reviews.

Contrary to its name, this spot offers more than just juice, like vegetarian sandwiches, salads and soups. For customers looking for juice, there are 13 varieties to choose from, ranging from an apple and banana combo to a power smoothie with eight fruits. The spot also offers an Energy Green Supreme juice (up to one gallon) along with organic super food boosters like lemon, ginger, honey and spirulina. (Check out the entire menu here.)

4. Pho Hu Tieu Nam Vang

Photo: sophia n./Yelp

Pho Hu Tieu Nam Vang, a Vietnamese spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 116 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1517 Gears Road, Suite E, to see for yourself.

This spot has been in business since 1980. On the menu, look for rice and noodle dishes, pho, egg rolls and smoothies. According to the business's Yelp page, the eatery's specialty is Bo Koh (beef stew).

