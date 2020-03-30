Your guide to the 4 top spots in Houston's River Oaks Area neighborhood

Visiting River Oaks Area, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a burger bar to a bridal shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in River Oaks Area, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Photo: olivia k./Yelp

Topping the list is Hopdoddy Burger Bar, a spot to score burgers and more. Located at 4444 Westheimer Road, Suite H100, River Oaks District, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 761 reviews on Yelp.

This franchise has 23 locations across five states, each with an in-house bakery and butchery. The spot serves up burgers, fries and milkshakes. Look for the llano poblano burger with Angus beef, steakhouse bacon, pepper jack, seared poblanos, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato and onion, as well as the parmesan truffle fries. (Check out the full menu here.)

2. Bosscat Kitchen & Libations

Photo: Bosscat Kitchen & Libations/Yelp

Next up is whiskey bar, New American and breakfast and brunch spot Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, situated at 4310 Westheimer Road, Suite 150. With 4.5 stars out of 1,754 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Brunch favorites here include the Fruity Pebbles French toast, short rib chilaquiles and Maui meatloaf. The restaurant also has a whiskey room, where customers can sample more than 300 bottles of whiskey, bourbon and Scotch from all over the world. (Find the entire menu here.)

3. Steak 48

Photo: Steak 48/Yelp

Steakhouse and bar Steak 48, which offers seafood and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4444 Westheimer Road, Suite A-100, 4.5 stars out of 1,107 reviews.

Steak 48 is a chain with locations in five cities. The upscale spot offers salad, steak, chicken, pork and seafood. Start with the crispy shrimp and before moving on to the twin lobster tails or the filet mignon with truffle butter. (Explore the entire menu here.)

4. Mia Bridal Couture

Photo: Mia Bridal Couture/Yelp

Mia Bridal Couture, a bridal spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 59 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2509 River Oaks Blvd. to see for yourself.

This shop has consultants who offer brides-to-be a relaxed and personalized dress shopping experience. In addition to dresses, the spot carries accessories like jewelry, veils, shoes and more.

