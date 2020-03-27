Want to catch a movie? A drive-in theater in Waller County is creating a pop-up this weekend.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WALLER COUNTY, Tx – Drive-in movie theaters are now becoming popular as in-person cinemas have shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Waller County will have a pop-up theater Friday through Sunday at their Cane Island neighborhood. Movies such as “Avengers: Endgame” and “The Lion King” will be shown.

The first showing will start at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with Sunday’s show starting at 2 p.m.

The event is free to attend. Food and drinks with curbside delivery will also be sold by The Oaks Kitchen & Bar. They only accept credit and debit cards.

Cane Island officials encourage visitors to follow the assigned stakes to park your cars at the map below. Pedestrians and bicyclists are not permitted.

For more information, visit Cane Island’s Facebook page.