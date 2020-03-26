This $5.5M home in Sugar Land has a backyard oasis with panoramic lake views
Looking to buy a home in the heart of Sugar Land? If you have a budget of $5,495,000 then be sure to take a look at the property located at 202 Alkire Lake Drive.
The elegant french estate, situated on a 2.6-acre waterfront lot, has a backyard oasis that features a pool, a loggia with an outdoor kitchen and panoramic lake views.
As you enter the home you’ll encounter a dramatic foyer with soaring ceilings, a floating curved staircase, stone columns and imported stone floors.
Some of the home’s most prominent features include a two-story master suite with wooded floors, a stone fireplace and a spa-like master bath with a steam shower. As well as the second floor, which has four large suites with private baths, an entertainment wing with multiple game rooms, a media room and a wet bar.
Here’s part of the home’s description from the original listing posted on Har.com:
“This home is the epitome of luxury! Old world elegance & aesthetics seamlessly blend with modern technology in this architectural masterpiece."
Now its time to scroll down to take a virtual tour of the home.
