Explore the 4 most popular spots in Houston's Neartown neighborhood

Spending time in Neartown? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a pizzeria to a ramen spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Neartown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Pizaro's Pizza Napoletana

Photo: babak bobby y./Yelp

Topping the list is Pizaro's Pizza Napoletana, a spot to score pizza and more. Located at 1000 W. Gray St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 332 reviews on Yelp.

This family-owned chain has one other location across town. The spot makes all of its ingredients in-house and offers pizzas in the Napoletana-style (made with '00' flour and wood-fired), Detroit-style and New York-style. On weekends, the pizzeria also offers "pizza school," with dough, cheese, pizza and oven classes. (Check out the entire menu here.)

2. Lashes By Ann

Photo: lashes by ann/Yelp

Next up is eyelash service spot Lashes by Ann, situated at 415 Westheimer Road, Suite 208. With five stars out of 446 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This Houston-based chain has one other location. The salon offers full lash sets in addition to weekly refills, lash removal and correction. (Check out what services each technician at the salon offers here.)

3. Pepperoni's

Photo: pepperoni's/Yelp

Pepperoni's, a spot to score pizza and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2710B Montrose Blvd., four stars out of 374 reviews.

This local franchise has 13 Houston-area locations. On the menu, look for salads, wings, calzones, subs, pasta and signature pizzas. Try the pepperoni rolls before digging into the supreme pizza with 11 meat and veggie toppings before finishing the meal with a cannoli. (Find the full menu here.)

4. Ramen Tatsu-Ya

Photo: rob s./Yelp

Check out Ramen Tatsu-Ya, which has earned four stars out of 909 reviews on Yelp. You can find the izakaya, which offers ramen and more, at 1722 California St.

This is the first Houston location for the Austin-based franchise. According to the business's Yelp page, Ramen Tatsu-Ya is "a quick-service ramen shop specializing in pork, chicken, and vegetarian broths."

The spot offers small bites in addition to ramen such as tonkotsu (pork bone broth) and Ol'skool (chicken shoyu broth). Diners can customize spices and add toppings like chashu (pork belly), ajitama (soft boiled egg), tofu, nori (seaweed) or corn. (Explore the entire menu here.)

