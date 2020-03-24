Explore the 4 most popular spots in Houston's Macgregor neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Macgregor has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Tex Mex-Mediterranean fusion restaurant to a coffee shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Macgregor, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. M&M Grill

Photo: madiha s./Yelp

Topping the list is Mediterranean, Mexican and Tex-Mex spot M&M Grill. Located at 6921 Almeda Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 734 reviews on Yelp.

The restaurant offers a large menu of appetizers, sandwiches, burgers and platters. Look for options like the mango habanero burger, the loaded double cheeseburger or the beef shawarma plate.

2. Ray's BBQ Shack

Photo: herb t./Yelp

Next up is Ray's BBQ Shack, a spot to score barbecue, seafood and sandwiches, situated at 3929 Old Spanish Triangle With 4.5 stars out of 685 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The restaurant offers hickory-smoked meats by-the-pound, including ribs, brisket, sausage, turkey and chicken. The menu also features barbecue sandwiches, fried seafood dinners, po'boys and burgers. Side options include potato salad, coleslaw, beans and fries.

3. Gyro Hut

Photo: madiha a./Yelp

Halal, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern spot Gyro Hut is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2807 Old Spanish Triangle, Suite A, 4.5 stars out of 248 reviews.

This fast-casual restaurant serves up rice platters, salad plates, sandwiches and sides. Try the combo platter with chicken and lamb gyro, as well as the waffle fries and baklava for dessert. (Explore the entire menu here.)

4. Kaffeine Coffee Internet & Office Cafe

Photo: larry s./Yelp



Kaffeine Coffee Internet & Office Cafe, an internet cafe and breakfast and brunch spot that offers coffee and tea and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 281 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5225 Almeda Road to see for yourself.

On the menu, look for breakfast favorites like egg sandwiches, tacos, shrimp & grits and pastries, including beignets). The lunch crowd may opt for sandwiches like the BLT, Cajun-roasted turkey or oven-braised salmon.

In addition to food and drinks, the spot also offers plenty of seating, a laptop "bar" area and a small business center.

