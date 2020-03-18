Letter to you: These are the steps KPRC 2 is taking to cover the coronavirus outbreak responsibly

To Our Houston Community,

At KPRC 2, we believe that in order to make the best decisions about our safety and well-being — and those of our families, friends and neighbors — we need access to reliable, objective information about what’s happening in our communities.

That’s especially true in uncertain times. So, at KPRC 2 we’d like to take a moment to reaffirm our commitment to providing you with accurate and timely coverage about how coronavirus is affecting your community, and to provide transparency on the steps we are taking to cover this subject responsibly.

· KPRC 2 employs more than 50 full-time anchors, reporters and producers, all of whom live in or near the communities they cover. We strive for objectivity, even when we ourselves are affected by the news. As we do every day, we will make sure our coverage is about FACTS, NOT HYPE. We will be clear and transparent about sourcing and will call out disinformation when we see it.

· Extensive news coverage in every KPRC newscast (4:30-7a, 11a-12:30p, Houston Life 1-2p, 4-5p, 5-5:30p, 6-6:30p, 10-10:30p) with expanded 10pm newscasts beginning Tuesday, March 17th.

· Dedicated Web Launchpad featuring comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus and Houston’s response

· Houston’s largest investigative team approaching the coronavirus topic from angles that impact our community, asking tough questions about hospital readiness, government response and more

· Houston’s only dedicated health reporter, Haley Hernandez, has been tackling the coronavirus from many angles with her unparalleled access to physicians and health policymakers in the market

· KPRC’s March 9th coronavirus phone bank received more than 1,000 calls and was staffed with a team of experts to answer viewer questions

· KPRC’s lifestyle show, Houston Life (weekdays 1-2p), is tackling the lighter side of the coronavirus by speaking to experts daily, featuring how to work from home tips, activities you can do to extend your spring break with the kids, and more!

· We’ve taken steps to block advertisers who seek to profit from anxiety over the coronavirus. This is an ongoing effort; some persistent advertisers will try to circumvent our filters. If you see such ads on KPRC 2, please let me know at jmartin@kprc.com.

· Similarly, we are redoubling our efforts to curb misinformation and rumors in KPRC 2’s newscasts, website Click2Houston.com, Facebook, Twitter, and all our digital platforms. Posts and replies on Click2Houston & Facebook.com/KPRC2 are a great resource for community members to connect with each other and share valuable local information, and we’d like to keep the spirit of that intact. Let’s be civil to each other and respect one another’s experiences. If you see a post or reply that raises concerns, however, you can flag it for review by clicking the appropriate tool on your chosen platform.

We’ll be working especially hard in the coming weeks to continue to be worthy of your support and viewership. In the meantime, we urge all of our readers and viewers to stay safe by following these suggestions for keeping yourself healthy, including advice from the CDC.