Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Houston if you've got up to $1,300/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

8877 Lakes at 610 Drive (South Main)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Located at 8877 Lakes at 610 Drive, here's a 638-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,184/month.

You can expect to find a balcony and a dishwasher in the short-stay unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1822 Barker Cypress Road (Addicks Park Ten)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,204/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1822 Barker Cypress Road.

The apartment comes with a balcony and a walk-in closet. The building has outdoor space, on-site laundry and additional storage space. This property is cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

2828 Dunvale Road (Mid West)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 676-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2828 Dunvale Road that's going for $1,205/month.

In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1 Hermann Park Court (Macgregor)

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom loft that's located at 1 Hermann Park Court. It's also listed for $1,205/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, secured entry and a gym. The loft also has a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

4855 Magnolia Cove Drive (Kingwood Area)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 4855 Magnolia Cove Drive. It's listed for $1,210/month for its 787 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. The listing also promises a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $400 pet fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Houston.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.