Features

This Galveston park has a huge space shuttle-themed playground, a splash pad and more

Jill B. Jarvis

Tags: Families Things To Do, Things To Do, Family, Galveston, Kids
Disk swing
Address: 3134 83rd Street, Galveston, TX 77554

Schreiber “Flagship” Park is the coolest space shuttle park in the universe.

This Galveston playground, which is close to Moody Gardens, has a giant 3 story space shuttle playground, a toddler playground, swings, a splash pad and restrooms.

Splash pad
The splash pad has a white button, on the ground, to turn it on whenever you want. It’s a small splash area… but the rest of the playground is BIG!

There is an area of little kids, a huge play structure for big kids and lots of swings and bouncers.

Playground
The playground is in full sun, with just a little shade at the picnic tables.

Take a look at the pictures… and next time you are in Galveston, check out the awesome playground! And find more to do in Galveston, with kids, HERE!

Small space shuttle spring rider
Small space shuttle spring rider (Jill B. Jarvis)
Small playground
This article originally appeared at JillBJarvis.com and is being featured here as part of a partnership. Click here to view the article in its original format.

