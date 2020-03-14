This Galveston park has a huge space shuttle-themed playground, a splash pad and more

Address: 3134 83rd Street, Galveston, TX 77554

Schreiber “Flagship” Park is the coolest space shuttle park in the universe.

This Galveston playground, which is close to Moody Gardens, has a giant 3 story space shuttle playground, a toddler playground, swings, a splash pad and restrooms.

Splash pad

The splash pad has a white button, on the ground, to turn it on whenever you want. It’s a small splash area… but the rest of the playground is BIG!

There is an area of little kids, a huge play structure for big kids and lots of swings and bouncers.

Playground

The playground is in full sun, with just a little shade at the picnic tables.

Take a look at the pictures… and next time you are in Galveston, check out the awesome playground! And find more to do in Galveston, with kids, HERE!

Small space shuttle spring rider (Jill B. Jarvis)

Small playground

