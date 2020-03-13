Scott Gertner's Rhythm Room brings live music and more to Memorial Park

If you're after live music, look no further than this new business. The fresh addition to Memorial Park, called Scott Gertner's Rhythm Room, is located at 5535 Memorial Drive, Suite G.

According to the business' website, Scott Gertner's Rhythm Room offers "the best in live entertainment showcasing the famous Scott Gertner Band; this venue will highlight Houston’s best talent and also create an atmosphere for new and upcoming entertainers from the local and national scene."

On the menu, look for tacos, chicken wings, sliders, fried shrimp and signature cocktails. The spot also offers a VIP annual membership that includes parking, all cover charges and other benefits.

With a 3.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new cocktail bar is getting solid feedback.

David C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 1, wrote, "This is a wonderful place. Great music. Great vibe. Came for the soft open and had a wonderful time. I will absolutely be back."

Yelper Jacquel C. added, “If you're only interested in live music, it's awesome. I came out on date night to listen to live music and get a few drinks. The band was great, but everything else is less than par."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Scott Gertner's Rhythm Room is open from 9 a.m.–5 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 6 p.m.–1 a.m. on Friday and 7 p.m.–1 a.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

