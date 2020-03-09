Check out the 4 top spots in Houston's Edgebrook Area neighborhood

Visiting Edgebrook Area, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Mexican spot to a pizzeria.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Edgebrook Area, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Casarez

Photo: Maria R./Yelp



Topping the list is Mexican and Cajun/Creole spot Casarez. Located at 887 Edgebrook Drive, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 202 reviews on Yelp.

The restaurant offers Mexican favorites like tacos, fajitas and burritos, along with enchilada plates. Look for the specialty fried avocado stuffed with shrimp and crawfish or the seafood enchiladas. (Check out the entire menu here.)

2. Marcos Seafood & Oyster Bar

Photo: Marcos Seafood & Oyster Bar/Yelp

Next up is Mexican spot Marcos Seafood & Oyster Bar, which offers seafood and more, situated at 917 Edgebrook Drive With 4.5 stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Seafood lovers have a lot of options, from baked or fried fish to oysters, shrimp, scallops, stuffed crabs and clams. Stop in for happy hour for specials on fried oysters and the habanero fried rice, served with octopus and shrimp.

3. La Casa Del Mofongo

Dominican, Puerto Rican and Colombian spot La Casa Del Mofongo is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 125 E. Edgebrook Drive, four stars out of 60 reviews.

Menu standouts at La Casa Del Mofongo include the empanadas, fried yucca and mofongo platters. Other options inclue alcapurrias (fried yucca pies), the pork chops and the ropa vieja (shredded stewed beef).

4. King's Pizza & Pasta

King's Pizza & Pasta, a spot to score pizza and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 54 Yelp reviews. Head over to 125 E. Edgebrook Drive, Suite D, to see for yourself.

This take out and delivery spot serves up pizza, pasta, subs, wings and salad. There are nine specialty pizzas, ranging from Hawaiian to Veggie Supreme to Meat Lovers.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.