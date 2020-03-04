The 4 best spots to score sushi in Houston

Got a hankering for sushi?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sushi spots in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

Houston-area consumers usually spend more in March at restaurants than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of small business software for online reviews management. Estimated daily customers at Houston-area restaurants grew to 51 per business in March of last year, 7% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Uchi

Photo: justin a./Yelp

First on the list is Uchi. Located at 904 Westheimer Road, Suite A, in Neartown, the sushi bar and Japanese spot is the most popular sushi spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,883 reviews on Yelp.

2. Izakaya Wa

Photo: jessica t./Yelp

Next up is Memorial's Izakaya Wa, situated at 12665 Memorial Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 789 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar and izakaya, which offers tapas and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Sushi Miyagi

Photo: Thy T./Yelp

Alief's Sushi Miyagi, located at 10600 Bellaire Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar and Japanese spot 4.5 stars out of 546 reviews.

4. MF Sushi

pHOTO: MINEKO H./YELP

MF Sushi, a sushi bar in Museum Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 515 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1401 Binz St., Suite 100 to see for yourself.

