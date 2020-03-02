Explore the 4 most popular spots in Houston's Clear Lake neighborhood

Spending time in Clear Lake? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Indian restaurant to a brunch spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Clear Lake, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Desi Kitchen Indian Cuisine

Photo: jeremy b./Yelp

Topping the list is Indian spot Desi Kitchen Indian Cuisine. Located at 2402 Bay Area Blvd., Suite A, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp.

This all-organic spot serves up Indian favorites like butter chicken, biriyani and chicken vindaloo, with lots of vegetarian and vegan options. Try ordering the garlic naan, the tandoori chicken or the masala dosa. (Check out the entire menu here.)

2. Dan's Pizza

Photo: mark b./Yelp

Next up is Dan's Pizza, a spot to score pizza, situated at 15148 Highway 3. With 4.5 stars out of 564 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

According to the business's Yelp page, Dan's Pizza is "an independently and family owned and operated pizzeria that specializes in gourmet pizzas and homemade Italian food."

When it comes to pizza, customers can choose their own toppings, but the specialty standouts on the menu include the Maui Wowie (pepperoni, ham, bacon pineapple and extra cheese) and the vegetarian Healthy Heart. Other menu options include salads, sandwiches, pastas and wings.

3. H-E-B

Grocery store H-E-B is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 3501 Clear Lake City Blvd., 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews.

In addition to grocery and pantry staples, H-E-B offers customers a scratch bakery, a deli, a wine section and a flower shop. The store also has curbside pickup as well as home delivery.

4. Whiskey Cake

Photo: whiskey cake/Yelp

Whiskey Cake, a whiskey bar and breakfast and brunch and New American spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 741 Yelp reviews. Head over to 18840 Gulf Freeway to see for yourself.

This franchise has nine locations in three states. According to the business' website, Whiskey Cake uses slow-cooking methods on a live-wood grill, smoker and spit.

On the menu, look for thick-cut candied bacon, whiskey-braised short ribs and chicken & waffles. Save room for the signature dessert, the Whiskey Cake, a toffee torte with bourbon anglaise, spiced pecans and house-made vanilla whipped cream.

