Take a look at this luxurious Texas golf resort that’s up for auction

A golf course that has been dubbed the “St. Andrews” of Texas is on the auction block.

Wolf Point Club, a property that includes the golf course, a 7,000-square foot ranch house and pool overlooking a 12-acre lake, is up for auction online before a live auction will follow on Thursday in Dubai.

Texas golf resort, Wolf Point Club, is up for auction. (Image from Concierge Auctions) (KPRC)

Fewer than 200 people have reportedly played the course, created in 2008 at a cost of $3 million by ranch owner Al Stanger for the purpose of a retreat for himself, his family and friends.

Stanger passed away in 2016 and his widow, Dianna, had the property listed through a broker for $11.5 million, according to golf.com.

