Explore the 4 top spots in Houston's Brays Oaks neighborhood

1. Aga's Restaurant & Catering

Photo: Aga's Restaurant & Catering/Yelp

Topping the list is Pakistani, Indian and halal spot Aga's Restaurant & Catering. Located at 11842 Wilcrest Drive, it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,436 reviews on Yelp.

This restaurant and event space has been open for more than 20 years. The spot serves up soup, salad, curries, rice dishes and barbecue platters. Check out the grilled goat chops and the butter chicken. (The full menu can be found here.)

2. Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill

Photo: Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill/Yelp

Next up is bar and Caribbean spot Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill, serving seafood and more, situated at 8270 W. Bellfort St. With four stars out of 591 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

According to the business's Yelp page, every meal at Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill is "prepared by Jamaica-native, Chef Terron, who is passionate about sharing the essence of his culture with every recipe he creates." On the menu, look for jerk chicken, oxtails, curried goat, seafood and fried chicken. (Check out the entire menu here.)

3. Mikki's Cafe Soulfood

Photo: aryani n./Yelp

Cafeteria and Southern spot Mikki's Cafe Soulfood, which offers soul food and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 10500 W. Bellfort Ave., four stars out of 401 reviews.

This restaurant is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The cafeteria-style dining concept allows customers to choose from dishes like seafood gumbo, collard greens, turkey necks and alfredo tilapia. Look for the candied yams along with the smothered pork chops. (Check out the rest of the menu here.)

4. The Seafood Spot

Photo: the seafood spot/Yelp

Check out The Seafood Spot, which has earned four stars out of 266 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Cajun/Creole spot, which offers seafood and burgers, at 11803 Wilcrest Drive, Suite B.

Seasonal crawfish is a popular dish at the restaurant, along with fried calamari, boudin and burgers. Keep an eye out for the grilled or fried seafood platters full of shrimp, salmon, catfish, oysters and stuffed crabs. (Explore the entire menu here.)

