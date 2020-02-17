Ask 2: Where can I recycle plastic bags?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: “Where can I recycle plastic bags?”

Plastic bags can be recycled at most grocery stores in Houston like H-E-B, Kroger, Walmart and Randalls. Contact your closest grocery store to see which types of plastic bags can be recycled.

The Westpark Consumer Recycling Center will also take plastic bags during business hours. They also offer free recycling for Houston residents.