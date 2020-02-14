New pirate museum, giant slide among attractions coming to Texas Renaissance Festival this year
The Texas Renaissance Festival is growing this year.
The Texas Renaissance Festival on Thursday announced expansion plans for their enchanted forest area, adding an extra 25 vendor spaces across from the Magic Garden entrance. Popular shops The Broom Closet and Enchanted Realm will be making their new home this season.
The area will be anchored by a new Pirate Museum and a giant Tower Slide.
Interested vendor applicants can email vendors@texrenfest.com along with a business proposal, photos and samples of their merchandise.
The 2020 season will run from Oct. 3 - Nov. 29. Tickets and weekend passes are on sale on their website.
What's new at TRF? Find out in our latest newsletter from the Village of New Market! TRF February Newsletter - https://mailchi.mp/2541738292ab/trf-february-newsletterPosted by Texas Renaissance Festival on Friday, February 14, 2020
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.