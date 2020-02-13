New cocktail bar Dahlia now open in Midtown

A new cocktail bar and lounge has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 2901 Fannin St. in Midtown, the fresh addition is called Dahlia.

According to the business's Yelp page, Dahlia offers "uniquely crafted cocktails, over the top presentation, vibrant interchanging pop-up kitchens and food trucks, energetic atmosphere and of course spectacular service."

On the menu, look for bottle service as well as custom cocktails like Trust Issues (gin, cassis and lemon juice topped with Marques Cava) or Resting Duckface (frozen lemon drop). The flower-themed lounge does not have an in-house kitchen, but the business frequently invites mobile food vendors and catering pop-ups to serve hungry patrons. (Check out the full menu here.)

The new cocktail bar has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Aubrey S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 7, wrote, "Creative, and exciting space! Uniquely beautiful design. Houston gem. Had so much fun. Can't wait to come back!"

Yelper Juliana H. added, “Dahlias is a perfect cocktail bar for all your insta-worthy pictures! Not only is it cute, but the cocktails are also delish! If you're looking for a new cocktail bar, look no further!”

Dahlia has yet to share its business hours online.

