Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Houston if you've got a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

8410 W. Bartell Drive (South Main)

Listed at $903/month, this 974-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 8410 W. Bartell Drive.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $250 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1520 Enclave Parkway (Eldridge / West Oaks)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment located at 1520 Enclave Parkway. It's listed for $904/month for its 883 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and on-site laundry. The apartment also comes with a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $500 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2816 Greenridge Drive (Mid West)

Here's a 672-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2816 Greenridge Drive that's going for $905/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

1001 E. 40th St. (Independence Heights)

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 1001 E. 40th St. It's also listed for $905/month.

The building boasts a swimming pool. The unit also includes hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

14300 Briar Forest Drive (Eldridge / West Oaks)

Located at 14300 Briar Forest Drive, here's a 775-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $909/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $99 administrative fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.