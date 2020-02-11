Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Houston if you're on a budget of up to $900/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

9801 Meadowglen Lane (Westchase)

Listed at $802/month, this 758-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 9801 Meadowglen Lane.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building offers a gym and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

5219 Richmond Ave. (Greater Uptown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 5219 Richmond Ave. It's also listed for $802/month for its 725 square feet.

The building has a swimming pool. In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2750 Wallingford Drive (Westchase)

Next, check out this 634-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2750 Wallingford Drive. It's listed for $803/month.

The building offers a swimming pool. In the unit, expect to see a balcony, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

6505 Westheimer Road (Mid West)

Located at 6505 Westheimer Road, here's a 706-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $791/month.

The short-stay rental comes with a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1370 Afton 39th (Spring Branch East)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1370 Afton 39th that's going for $805/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym and assigned parking. You can also expect to see a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.