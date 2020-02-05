Get to know the KPRC weather team

HOUSTON – Happy National Weatherperson’s Day!

Here’s more to know about our team that reports the weather.

Frank Billingsley

What’s your hobby? Weather, which makes my job terrific!

Who do you most admire? All those people who show courage even when the odds are against them. I’ve met a lot of cancer patients. They always inspire me.

Why do you love reporting the weather? I can give back to the world by communicating a difficult subject in such a way that people can make smart decisions to protect their life and property.

Click here to learn more about Frank.

Khambrel Marshall

What’s your hobby? My Hobby is non-profit work of all kinds. Currently, I’m the chair of the board of the YMCA of Greater Houston and recently joined the board of the A.D. Players.

Who do you most admire? I most admire my wife who as an only child has been shouldering the burden of coordinating and caring for both of her parents in Maryland most months of the year. She is amazing the way she fights through the challenges of each day.

Why do you love reporting the weather? I love reporting weather because it is the one thing EVERYONE wants to know about and how to plan their day or week. ALL EYES ON ME!!

Click here to learn more about Khambrel.

Britta Merwin

What’s your hobby? DANCING!!!!!

Who do you most admire? My Husband. He is the reason why I get to do my dream job and he has given me the 3 most beautiful gifts I could have ever asked for. Every parent of young kids can agree that the days can be long but the years are fast. No matter how “long” a day might be my Husband always finds energy to play, time to make me smile and continues to crush it every day!

Why do you love reporting the weather? I feel in the love with the weather as a little girl, getting to do my dream job is something I am so thankful for. I love that it is a challenge. Who else gets to try and beat Mother Nature at her own game on her turf every day?

Click here to learn more about Britta.

Justin Stapleton

What’s your hobby? Running because it is very relaxing and allows me to continue to enjoy my other big hobby, testing out Houston’s ever-growing craft breweries!

Who do you most admire? My friends and co-workers at KPRC. They are hands down the hardest working, most professional and friendliest group I’ve ever been with. They make me want to strive to be better, every day.

Why do you love reporting the weather? I love to teach and I feel like I get the chance to share my knowledge about what’s happening in the sky that will help people not only make decisions that are in their best interest, but also they might learn something they didn’t know!

Click here to learn more about Justin.

Eric Braate

What’s your hobby? Running, triathlon, painting.

Who do you most admire? My husband. He’s the best person I know and makes me strive to be a better person every single day.

Why do you love reporting the weather? Every day brings a new challenge. I like analyzing weather data, developing a forecast and then seeing how well my forecast verifies. And, I get to do something I love while hopefully making a positive impact on people’s lives. That feels good.

Click here to learn more about Eric.