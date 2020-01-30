Houston's top 4 food trucks to visit now

Looking to try the top food trucks around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top food trucks in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Tacos Tierra Caliente

Photo: erin t./Yelp

First on the list is Tacos Tierra Caliente. Located at 2003 W. Alabama St. in Neartown - Montrose, the food truck, which offers tacos and more, is the highest-rated business of its kind in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 835 reviews on Yelp.

2. Gyro King

Photo: marci j./Yelp

Next up is Astrodome Area's Gyro King, situated at 2424 Old Spanish Triangle. With 4.5 stars out of 711 reviews on Yelp, the food truck and halal truck, serving juices and smoothies and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Midwest Coney Connection

Photo: viet t./Yelp

Greater Uptown's Midwest Coney Connection, located at 2829 Chimney Rock, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the food truck and traditional American spot, which offers hot dogs and more, five stars out of 80 reviews.

4. Flip 'n Patties Food Truck

Photo: chris l./Yelp

Over in Eldridge / West Oaks, check out Flip 'n Patties Food Truck, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 210 reviews on Yelp. You can find the food truck and Filipino joint, which offers burgers and more, at 1809 Eldridge Parkway.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.