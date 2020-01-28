The Heights gets a new wine tasting room: Mutiny Wine Room

A new wine tasting room has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 1124 Usener St. in the Heights, the new addition is called Mutiny Wine Room.

Mutiny Wine Room aims to bring a bit of the Napa Valley winery experience to Houston by offering a wide variety of rotating wines by the bottle or glass as well as an upscale food pairing menu, which features dishes like buttermilk fried quail, steak tartine and Vietnamese brushed Gulf shrimp. There are also small plates like ceviche, gourmet hush puppies and blistered shishito peppers.

The new wine tasting room has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Marc D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 22, wrote, "Mutiny Wine Room is most definitely a great addition to the eclectic Heights food scene."

And Yelper Mauricio C. added, “Another jewel in the middle of the Heights. Fantastic service, great wines and the food is delightful."

Head on over to check it out: Mutiny Wine Room is open from 4–10 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, 4–11 p.m. on Thursday, 4 p.m.–midnight on Friday, noon–midnight on Saturday and noon–10 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

