Lone Star Seafood makes South Belt debut, with seafood and more

A new Cajun/Creole spot, offering seafood and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 10990 Fuqua St. in South Belt, the newcomer is called Lone Star Seafood.

According to the business's Facebook page, Lone Star Seafood specializes in "fresh seafood cooked with just a little twist. Try our special 'star sauce' on fresh-boiled crawfish, shrimp or snow crab. We serve a variety of appetizers, po-boys, fried plates, blackened plates, gumbo and much more!"

On the menu, expect to see items like fried catfish, wings and The Texas Slam (half a pound of crawfish, half a pound of shrimp, one snow crab cluster, corn and potato).

Lone Star Seafood has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Dat N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 21, wrote, "I'll have to say the crawfish was really good they did not disappoint! I would definitely recommend Lone Star Seafood for those on this side of town. We also tried the fried fish/shrimp and gumbo which was amazing."

Yelper Steve T. added, "This place has nice portions with good pricing. Great crawfish seasoning and some of the best-tasting crawfish on the south side of town! Definitely recommend it!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Lone Star Seafood is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

