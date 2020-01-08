Explore the 3 most popular spots in Houston's Sunnyside neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Sunnyside has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a butcher shop to a burger spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Sunnyside, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Farmer's Fresh Meat

Photo: apples s./Yelp

Topping the list is butcher shop Farmer's Fresh Meat, which offers soul food and more. Located at 8630 Cullen Blvd., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 90 reviews on Yelp.

All of the fresh meats sold here are hormone and preservative free, and all orders can be cut per customer request. Catering services are also available.

2. American Deli

Photo: Candice r./Yelp

Next up is American Deli, a casual eatery which offers chicken wings, burgers and more, situated at 9209 Cullen Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The menu features comfort foods, like fried rice, salads, fried fish, Philly cheesesteaks and gyros. Look for key lime and chocolate silk mini pies for dessert.

3. Original Gilmore Burgers

Photo: gilmore b./Yelp

Original Gilmore Burgers, a spot to score burgers and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5039 Reed Road, Suite 8, 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.