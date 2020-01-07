Your guide to the 4 most popular spots in Houston's Westchase neighborhood

Spending time in Westchase? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a chicken spot to a hair salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Westchase, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Pollo Bravo

Photo: Joy m./Yelp

Topping the list is chicken shop, Mexican and Peruvian spot Pollo Bravo. Located at 10434 Richmond Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 68 reviews on Yelp.

This fast-casual chain has five Houston-area locations. On the menu, look for taquitos, Peruvian-style spaghetti and either a quarter, half or full chicken dinner. (Check out the entire menu here.)

2. Kasra Persian Grill

Photo: long t./Yelp



Next up is Middle Eastern, Persian/Iranian and Mediterranean spot Kasra Persian Grill, situated at 9741 Westheimer Road. With 4.5 stars out of 975 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This small chain has one other location in Nassau Bay. The spot serves up Persian specialties like lamb shank, Gheymeh (stew-like dish with yellow split peas and dried lemon in a tomato-based sauce) and Mast Labu (yogurt with beets). Other menu options include kebab entrees, salad and gourmet rice. (Find the full menu here.)

3. Avesta Persian Grill

Photo: avesta persian grill/Yelp

Avesta Persian Grill, a Persian/Iranian, Middle Eastern and halal spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 433 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2691 Wilcrest Drive, Suite A, to see for yourself.

According to the business' Yelp page, Avesta Persian Grill specializes in "delicious kebabs of lamb, beef, chicken, fish and Persian stews, as well as a variety of rices." On the menu, look for the Koobideh Combination (beef and chicken koobideh served on a bed of basmati rice) and the chicken soltani kebab (combination of chicken chenjeh and chicken koobideh). After dinner, save room for Persian ice cream or baklava. (Here's the full menu.)

4. Jessica Hair Studio

Photo: jessica L./Yelp

Check out Jessica Hair Studio, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 179 reviews on Yelp. You can find the hair salon at 11191-A Westhiemer Road.

According to the business's website, Jessica Hair Studio offers "the best hair salon experience and hair results in the Houston area. Perfection is our only standard and have stood by this quality of work for 14 years." When it comes to services, the salon offers haircuts, full color and highights, perms, chemical straightening and scalp treatments. (Find all of the services offered here.)

