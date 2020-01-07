You can get free ice cream on Thursday at this popular Ohio artisan ice cream shop that is opening in the Heights

HOUSTON – Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream is hosting a grand opening party to celebrate its first Houston location at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The new scoop shop, located at 375 W. 19th St., will be giving away free ice cream all night and free swag bags to the first 50 people in line.

The popular artisan ice cream shop, known for its creative flavors and high-quality ingredients, has won two Specialty Food Association sofi™ awards. One in the “Outstanding Dessert or Dessert Topping” category for its lemon frozen yogurt and one in the “Outstanding Product Line” category.

Some of its unique flavors include pistachio and honey, churro, supermoon, goat cheese with red cherries and cognac with gingerbread. Jeni’s also has dairy-free ice cream options for those who are lactose intolerant.

Click here to RSVP for the grand opening.