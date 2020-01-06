Explore the newest businesses to launch in Houston

Itching to explore the newest businesses to open in Houston? From a salon to a New American spot, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to arrive recently.

Glossed Glam Factory

Photo: leah w./Yelp

A Midtown newcomer, Glossed Glam Factory is a nail salon that's located at 1701 Webster St., Suite A.

The salon offers pedicures, manicures, acrylic nails, brows and waxing, with makeup, facials and lash services coming soon. (Check out all the services available here.)

Hando

Now open at 518 W. 11th St., Suite 500 in the Heights is Hando, a sushi bar and Japanese spot.

The restaurant offers handrolls as well as appetizers like edamame, shishito peppers and miso soup. Look for the hand roll sets (three, four or five chef-selected pieces), as well as the lobster and blue crab hand rolls a la carte. (Explore the entire menu here.)

The Halal Guys

Photo: joe c./Yelp

On the hunt for a new halal, Middle Eastern and Mediterranean spot? The Halal Guys has opened its latest outpost, located in Central Northwest at 3008 Ella Blvd.

This spot started out as a food cart in New York 30 years ago and there are now outposts across the country. The menu features chicken and beef sandwich wraps and rice platters. Side options include hummus, falafel, baba ganouj and fries. (Find the full menu here.)

Ship Channel Trading

Photo: ship channel trading/Yelp

Head over to 923 Wakefield Drive in Central Northwest and you'll find Ship Channel Trading, a coffee roastery.

According to its website, the new spot is "an independently owned coffee roasting and public house dedicated to procuring the best green coffee in the world." On the menu, look for espresso and brewed coffee drinks along with coffee-infused cocktails. Customers can also order a tasting flight to learn more about coffee.

Jaxton's World Flavors

Photo: dee o./Yelp

Now open at 2736 Virginia St. in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area is Jaxton's World Flavors, a New American spot.

According to Culture Map, Jaxton's World Flavors is part of Five Central, a dining hall with five distinct restaurant concepts. Brunch options include fried chicken & sweet potato waffles, prawns & grits and bananas foster pancakes. Also, look for desserts like carrot cake and croissant bread pudding.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.