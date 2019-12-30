Ask2: How did Pearland get its name?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, our digital team is committed to answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: How did Pearland get its name?

The City of Pearland, located on State Highway 35 in northern Brazoria County, began developing in 1882 when the Gulf, Colorado and Santa Fe railroad companies decided to build a railroad from Houston to Galveston through the area. The railroad established a siding switch with a small station there, according to Pearland.com.

Before Pearland got its current name, the community was known as “Mark Belt," a landowner who used his home as a post office to receive and sort mail headed for Galveston in 1893.

In November of the same year, the name was changed to Pearland because of the abundance of pear trees in the community, according to the Texas State Historical Association.

