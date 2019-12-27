Buy these, you will: Disney debuts official ‘Baby Yoda’ merchandise

Disney announced the debut of its official and highly awaited “Baby Yoda” plush toy two days before Christmas. Unfortunately, customers who purchased the soft-and-cuddly plushie won’t receive it until mid-March, according to details on the product’s page.

The adorable character who appears in the “Stars Wars: The Mandalorian” series, which streams on Disney+, is officially known as “The Child.”

The plush toy, priced at $24.99, was available for pre-order through shopDisney.com since Monday but it’s currently sold out.

The “Baby Yoda” plush stands at 11 inches tall and is dressed in a faux suede coat with fuzzy trims.

When Werner Herzog said, "I would like to see the baby," we felt that. So here's a brand-new Child plush for you to cuddle. https://t.co/kojuYDB5VU #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/8Mv2xAg8jA — shopDisney (@shopDisney) December 23, 2019

In addition to the plush toy, Disney added collectible bobbleheads and figurines to its “Baby Yoda” merchandise.

Each of "The Child Bounty Collection by Hasbro" figure sets are priced at $15.99

"The Child Pop! vinyl bobble-head figurine by Funko" is priced at $12.99

The bobbleheads won’t be ready for shipment until May 25, while the figurines won’t be ready until June 3, according to product details on the site.

Customers who preorder any of the items mentioned above will be notified via email if the product becomes available before the expected date.

Merchandise already available for shipment are T-shirts, sweatshirts, shoes, phone cases, tote bags, coffee mugs and car magnets.