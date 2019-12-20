Are these trending Houston restaurants on your radar?

As fans of cronuts and cake pops can attest, food trends come and go. So how can you tell which tastes are trending right this minute?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp and SafeGraph, a dataset of commercial points of interest and their visitor patterns, to analyze which restaurants have been getting a noteworthy increase in attention this month.

To find out who made the list, we first looked at Houston businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance. Then we analyzed foot traffic data from SafeGraph to validate the trends.

Read on to see which spots are getting plenty of attention, right now.

Adair Kitchen

Photo: claryssr b./Yelp

Open since 2012, this well-established New American and breakfast and brunch spot is trending based on local foot traffic data.

While Adair Kitchen stayed on par with the median 1.8% increase in new reviews for breakfast and brunch spots on Yelp over the past month, maintaining a convincing four-star rating, the number of visitors to Adair Kitchen more than tripled over the same time frame, according to SafeGraph's foot traffic data.

It's not the only trending outlier in the breakfast and brunch category: Mia Bella Trattoria has seen a 1.1% increase in reviews, and Bosscat Kitchen & Libations and The General Public have seen 1.9 and 1.3% increases, respectively.

Located at 5161 San Felipe St., Suite 390, in Greater Uptown, Adair Kitchen offers breakfast favorites like the crispy chicken & waffles, a stack of three pancakes (with blueberries or bananas) and the farmers market skillet with two eggs any style, andouille sausage, sweet potatoes, spinach, kale, purple onion and goat cheese. Side options include bacon, hash browns and grits. (Check out the full menu here.)

Adair Kitchen is open from 7 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.–10 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday. According to SafeGraph, it's usually busiest at 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., and people visit Adair Kitchen most on Sundays and Fridays, with a slowdown on Thursdays.

The Tuck Room

Photo: the tuck room/Yelp

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area's The Tuck Room, the popular cocktail bar and New American spot, which offers tapas and more, has seen a major increase in foot traffic recently.

While The Tuck Room stayed on par with the median 2.2% increase in new reviews businesses categorized as "Cocktail Bars" on Yelp over the past month, maintaining a mixed 3.5-star rating, the number of visitors to The Tuck Room more than tripled over the same time frame, according to SafeGraph's foot traffic data.

There's more that's trending on Houston's cocktail bar scene: Upstairs Bar & Lounge has seen a 1.6% increase in reviews, and JINYA Ramen Bar has seen a 0.5% bump.

The Tuck Room also has outposts in New York, Los Angeles and Miami. The Houston location, open at 4444 Westheimer Road, Suite C-220, since 2015, offers salads, tacos and flatbreads, along with larger plates like ribeye steak and lobster roll. (Explore the entire menu here.)

The Tuck Room is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. daily. According to SafeGraph, foot traffic is heaviest at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., and on Saturdays and Fridays. If you’re planning your visit, you may want to try its slower periods on Tuesdays.

51fifteen Cuisine and Cocktails

Photo: Wendy W./Yelp

Greater Uptown's 51fifteen Cuisine and Cocktails is also making waves. Open since 2007 at 5175 Westheimer Road, the well-established bar and New American spot, which offers seafood and more, has seen a 0.6% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.8% for all businesses tagged "Bars" on Yelp. According to SafeGraph foot traffic data, 51fifteen Cuisine and Cocktails saw visits more than triple over the past month.

There's more than one hot spot trending in Houston's bar category: Politan Row has seen a 221.4% increase in reviews, and Yia Yia Mary's and Xochi have seen 0.4 and 1.7% increases, respectively.

51fifteen Cuisine and Cocktails is located on the second floor in the Saks Fifth Avenue in the Galleria and offers soup, salad, steaks, sandwiches and flatbreads. The dinner menu also features seafood and pasta dishes. Over the past month, it's maintained a mixed 3.5-star rating among Yelpers.

51fifteen Cuisine and Cocktails is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m.–7 p.m. on Sunday. According to SafeGraph, foot traffic is heaviest at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays. If you’re planning your visit, you may want to try its slower periods on Sundays.

Tom N Toms Coffee

Photo: michael s./Yelp

Sharpstown's Tom N Toms Coffee is the city's buzziest coffee and tea spot by the numbers.

The coffee and tea spot, which opened at 9393 Bellaire Blvd., Suite A5, in November, is still relatively new to Yelp but has seen a surge of new reviews. Meanwhile, the median new review count for the Yelp category "Coffee & Tea" was up 2.4% over the past month.

It's not the only trending outlier in the coffee and tea category: Golden Bagels & Coffee has seen a 2.4% increase in reviews, and Cafeza and Beans Cafe CoffeeHouse have seen 1.3 and 0.7% increases, respectively.

Tom N Toms Coffee is a South Korea-based franchise with outposts around the world. The shop offers nearly 30 hot and cold beverage options ranging from black coffee to blue lemonade. On the food menu, look for garlic bread, caramel cinnamon bread and pretzels.

Tom N Toms Coffee is open from 8 a.m.–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 8 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Flower Child

Photo: flower child/Yelp

Greater Uptown's popular Flower Child, an outpost of the notable chain, is currently on the upswing in the New American category on Yelp.

While businesses categorized as "American (New)" on Yelp saw a median 1.4% increase in new reviews over the past month, this New American and vegetarian spot, which offers salads and more, increased its new reviews by 5.4% — and kept its rating consistent at 4.5 stars. The business saw visits more than triple over the same time frame, according to SafeGraph's foot traffic data.

There's more abuzz in the world of Houston New American: Dish Society has seen a 2.7% increase in reviews, and Pinstripes and Betsy’s at Evelyn’s Park have seen 100 and 3.6% increases, respectively.

Flower Child is a national chain with outposts in 10 states. Open for business at 1101 Uptown Park Blvd., Suite C-6, since 2018, the eatery offers salads, bowls, wraps and protein plates (steak, salmon, chick or shrimp), along with side options like gluten-free mac & cheese and roasted butternut squash. (Here's the entire menu.)

Flower Child is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. daily. According to SafeGraph, foot traffic is heaviest at 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays. If you’re planning your visit, you may want to try its slower periods on Thursdays.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.