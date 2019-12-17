You can go hang gliding over the surrounding areas of Houston

HOUSTON – Have you ever flown over Texas without being on a plane? Houstonians now have a chance to catch a high-sky view over the city’s surrounding area with hang gliding.

Cowboy Up Hang Gliding school offers flight training for beginners or services for those who would just like to glide into the Texas skies.

The owner, Tiki Mashy, said its the perfect opportunity to do something different, whether you have a dream of flying, throw a hang gliding party or just wanting to cross it off your bucket.

Cowboy Up Hang Gliding is currently the only hang gliding school in Texas. The company first opened in 2003 in Jackson, Wyoming and expanded in Houston in 2013.

The gliding school is located south of downtown Houston. The facility features two large aircrafts hangars, grass runaways, picnic tables, restrooms and more.

The facility has also attracted local athletes and public officials over the years, according to Mashy.

The good part about being a first-timer, no experience will be needed for you to enjoy the sky-high adventure. Just make sure to hold on!

