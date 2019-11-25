Beer garden combined with urban farmer’s market, small taproom opens in Houston area
DICKINSON, Texas – A beer garden combined with an urban farmer’s market and a small taproom opens its doors in the Houston area.
Penny’s Beer Garden is a small community-oriented business in Dickinson that has combined an urban farm and a small taproom. The business provides fresh fruits and vegetables that are grown in the Houston area as well as local craft beer and wine.
The business also provides space for other small businesses to sell complementary goods, such as honey and crafts.
The family-friendly business features a charming atmosphere for families with children and those who love to support local food, drinks and crafts. Penny’s Beer Garden also hosts educational events, animal adoption fairs and school field trips.
