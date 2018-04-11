Want to see 'Hamilton' in Houston? You can get tickets for $10

HOUSTON - Fans will get a chance to purchase tickets to one of the hottest musicals in the country for just $10!

A digital lottery for "Hamilton" tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance on April 24 at the Hobby Center.

Thirty-two orchestra tickets will be sold for every performance for $10 each.

The digital lottery will open at 11 a.m. on April 22 for tickets to the April 24 performance. Additional digital lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance.

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter.

How to Enter

Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

You can also visit hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.

For information on the lottery and to read the rules, click here.

