This Houston burger joint will offer 26 cent burgers on Sunday to celebrate its anniversary

To celerbate its 26th anniversary, Jax Grill will offer quarter-pound hamburgers and cheeseburgers for 26 cents on Sunday.

Starting at 4 p.m. at both locations (6510 S Rice Ave. in Bellaire and 1613 Shepherd Dr.), the 26-cent burgers will be limited to the first 200 customers at each location. There will be a limit of one per customer per order. The promotion is valid for dine-in only.



“We had a line out the door at both locations for our 25th anniversary last year, and we’re excited to do it again,” Gr8 Plate Hospitality owner Paul Miller said. “It’s a small way of saying thank you to our guests for their continued support throughout the years.”



Jax Grill will open a third location this year in Katy. .

