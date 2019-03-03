'The Sandlot' is coming back as a TV series and with the original cast

HOUSTON - “The Sandlot” is coming back, but this time as a television series and with the original cast to boot.

Set in the summer of 1962, the movie follows a group of friends whose passion for baseball leads them on a series of misadventures.

David Mickey Evans, who directed the original film, which was released in 1993, broke the news during an interview on “The Rain Delay” podcast.

As the podcast was coming to a close, Evans threw in the huge announcement.

“I just sold a 'Sandlot' television show,” Evans said.

Evans said the show, which will feature all the original cast members, is set in 1984, when the characters have children of their own. He said he couldn’t reveal which streaming service will broadcast the show, but he said that two seasons have already been purchased.

Evans also talked about a previously announced prequel to the movie, which will be set in 1950 and focus on how the legend of The Beast was born.

