Rosharon man Shawn Sounds advances on NBC's 'The Voice'

HOUSTON - A Rosharon man continues to advance on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Shawn Sounds made Team John Legend.

Sounds is a teacher at a school in Aldine ISD.

On Tuesday night's show, Sounds defeated Karly Moreno on Team Blake (Shelton) in a cross battle in which two contestants individually face off and one is eliminated.

In his review of Sounds' performance, Legend said he admired Sounds’ background in education and his seasoned, yet surprising performances on the show.

Watch the full episode here.

Are you on Team Shawn Sounds? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Sounds shared his feelings on Twitter about winning the cross battle round.

Proud, excited, nervous and ready are just a few emotions that come to mind when I think about the #CrossBattles and my performance last night! Thanks so much to everyone that voted.… https://t.co/McPRRuELg2 — Shawn Sounds (@iamshawnsounds) April 23, 2019

Major shout out to my fellow “Top 24” #TeamLegend members ! I love y’all and am excited about what’s soon to come! Let’s get it!!! 🤜🏽🤛🏽🤘🏽#NBC #TheVoice #JohnLegend pic.twitter.com/2LG8dKN0gX — Shawn Sounds (@iamshawnsounds) April 24, 2019

Ya'll. A kid from NOLA who grew up in LA, then went to college in Bama, and ended up teaching in #Houston has made it to #TheVoice. So grateful for this amazing journey! pic.twitter.com/Ml8nTTrfXK — Shawn Sounds (@iamshawnsounds) March 12, 2019

