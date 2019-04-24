Rosharon man Shawn Sounds advances on NBC's 'The Voice'

HOUSTON - A Rosharon man continues to advance on NBC’s “The Voice.”
Shawn Sounds made Team John Legend.
Sounds is a teacher at a school in Aldine ISD.
On Tuesday night's show, Sounds defeated Karly Moreno on Team Blake (Shelton) in a cross battle in which two contestants individually face off and one is eliminated.
In his review of Sounds' performance, Legend said he admired Sounds’ background in education and his seasoned, yet surprising performances on the show.
Sounds shared his feelings on Twitter about winning the cross battle round.
