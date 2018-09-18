Pat Green's The Rustic to open Houston location

HOUSTON - The popular and successful The Rustic restaurant, bar and live music venue will open its third location in Houston, with a grand opening is set for Nov. 1.

Texas country music artist Pat Green, along with Kyle Noonan and Josh Sepkowitz, brought the restaurant to life with a love of outdoors and live music.

The Rustic’s first restaurant opened in Dallas, with a second that followed in San Antonio.

“We love Houston, which is why we’ve opened two – soon to be three – of our concepts in the city,” said Noonan, co-owner of FreeRange Concepts, which operates The Rustic and other restaurant concepts.

The new Houston location will feature a large outdoor patio, a retractable roof, two VIP areas, an Uber lounge (for those waiting on a ride) and a signature U-shaped bar inside the 25,000 square foot restaurant.

The grand opening will be an invite-only VIP event, featuring a live performance by a special guest who has yet to be named. You can follow The Rustic on Facebook, @therustichou, for a chance to win tickets to the event.

The Houston location will be looking to fill 450 positions. Interested candidates can apply here.

“We are in the perfect location downtown and we are currently hiring the perfect team to join us in serving our Texas-inspired menu with everyone in the area," Noonan said."Our menu will highlight all of the Lone Star State’s best cuisines, beers and liquors. And our guests can enjoy them all along with live music seven days a week. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the downtown Houston scene.”

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.