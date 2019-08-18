Mexican rock band Mana to begin Rayando El Sol tour in Texas

Recording artists Juan Calleros, Sergio Vallin, Fher Olvera, and Alex Gonzalez of music group Mana, winners of the Best Pop/Rock Album award for "Cama Incendiada" attend the 16th Latin GRAMMY Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on November…

Mexican rock band Maná is hitting the road for an extensive U.S. tour later this month.

It'll be the first time the group has performed live together in three years.

The band told CNN they hope this tour can bring joy to fearful communities rattled by the hate-fueled mass shooting in El Paso, Texas and recent ICE raids that have led to the arrests of hundreds of undocumented people.

Their message to fans? If you don't like what's going on, vote.

Maná has always been outspoken about social, political and environmental issues -- themes often highlighted in their songs.

They are one of the most successful Latin American bands of all time with more than 40 million records sold worldwide.

The Rayando El Sol tour is named after Maná's first ever chart-topping single.

The tour kicks off August 31 in Laredo, Texas.



