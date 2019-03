HGTV star of "Flip or Flop" Christina Anstead, formerly Christina El Moussa, is expecting a baby with her new husband, Ant Anstead.

Christina Anstead posted a photo of herself and Ant Anstead on her Instagram page with a sonogram photo and the message, "@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!! The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling ♥️ #5

#Gonnaneedabiggercar! 🚌 😂"

A majority of messages on the post were congratulatory, while some appeared to allude to the speed of the news following the couple's recent nuptials in December last year. User agirlinvegas wrote, "This chick don’t mess around."

