Hearts go 'Bidi Bidi Bom Bom' over this: Houston Symphony to bring Selena's music to life

HOUSTON - In homage to the “Queen of Tejano Music,” The Houston Symphony, under the direction of guest conductor Andrés Franco, will bring to life the music of Selena Quintanilla Perez this summer.

The Music of Selena is part of the Summer Sounds Series at Jones Hall. The concerts will be held on July 12 and 13 with vocalist Isabel Marie Sanchez.

Sanchez has performed Selena’s music at the annual Fiesta de la Flor festival in Corpus Christi. She currently records for Q-Zone Records, the label founded and owned by Abraham Quintanilla, Selena’s father.

“I really feel honored to perform her songs,” said Sánchez, “especially with the symphony. It’s going to be beautiful. I just can’t wait to hear all the instruments bring it to life.”

Sanchez will perform Selena’s iconic hits like “Dreaming of You,” “Como La Flor,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” among others, according to a symphony news release.

The Houston Symphony is encouraging concertgoers to dress up in their favorite Selena inspired outfit.

For tickets and information, call 713-224-7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org.



