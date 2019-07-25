6 hidden gems in Houston that are worth visiting

Rick Wells

HOUSTON - Houston is a big city with a lot to do, and while we know about the usual spots like Discovery Green, Miller Outdoor Theater and Space Center Houston, there are plenty of hidden gems around the city that tend to get overlooked.

Maybe you've heard of them or even driven by them, but never given them a second thought. Well, it is time to reconsider because these places have a lot to offer.

Here are six of Houston's hidden gems that are worth visiting:

Art Car Museum

Houston loves the annual art car parade, but did you know there is an Art Car Museum? There, people can take an up-close look at unique art cars, sculptures and more. The museum features all kinds of artists from local to international and focuses primarily on art cars and other forms of art that don't fit the conventional mold.

Where: 140 Heights Boulevard

Website: Artcarmuseum.com

Houston Police Officers Memorial

The monument created by Jesus Bautista Moroles honors the sacrifices made by all officers as the serve the community, especially those who have been killed in the like of duty. Visitors can pay their respects to the one 100 fallen officer’s whose names are engraved into the granite around the reflecting pool. Officers voluntarily guard the monument 27/7.

Where: Buffalo Bayou Park

Website: Houstontx.gov/parks/artinparks/policeofficersmemorial.html

Sam Houston Boat Tour

This free, 90-minute tour will take you and your friend and family around the Houston Ship Channel. While on board you sightsee and learn about port and the Bayou City’s maritime history. The ship has air conditioning and holds up to 100 passengers. You do still have to make reservations online or call the Sam Houston team at 713-670-2631.

Where: 7300 Clinton Drive

Website: Porthouston.com/sam-houston-boat-tour/

Museum of Funeral History

For those who have a little bit of a morbid curiosity or simply want to learn about funeral history, this is the place to be. From urns to coffins, visitors will get to see and learn about how funerals and they have evolved over time, including cremation and other traditions.

Where: 415 Barren Springs Drive

Website: MNFH.org

1940 Air Terminal Museum

Located at Hobby Airport, visitors will learn about the history of flight and get a front row seat to the intricate and diverse operations at Hobby. The former terminal was built in the 1940s and was created for the elite who could travel by such exclusive means.

Where: 8325 Travelair Street

Website: 1940airterminal.org/index.php

Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

This temple is Houston’s own version of the Taj Mahal, with its symmetry, elegance and grandeur. It is a place of worship and prayer for those who practice Hinduism, but visitors can tour the facility and see a collection of architectural studies that “have been an integral part of Indian architecture and engineering for thousands of years,” according to the website. Because it is a place of worship, there is a dress code and rules that visitors have to follow.

Where: 1150 Brand Lane

Website: Baps.org/Global-Network/North-America/Houston.aspx

