Bob Barker, longtime ‘Price Is Right’ host, dies at 99

Bob Barker's final daytime episode of THE PRICE IS RIGHT aired Friday, June 15.

Bob Barker, the longtime host of television’s “The Price Is Right” who used his combination of comfort-food charm and deadpan humor to become an American television staple, has died, according to his longtime publicist. He was 99.

When producers hired Barker to host “The Price Is Right” in 1972, they hit the jackpot. The game show had faded significantly from its glory days in the late ‘50s and had been punted by two networks before it landed at CBS.

But in Barker, the show found its voice, and it has continued to air a decade and a half after he retired.

