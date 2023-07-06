Goodbye Twitter, hello Threads

Ever since Elon Must bought Twitter, millions of users have complained about.

The app works differently, you don’t get to see tweets from people you are following and they just introduced something called “rate limits,” which limits the number of tweets you can see.

Oh, and don’t even get us started on Twitter Blue.

It seems now that our worries about the longevity of Twitter might be over, and that is thanks to Instagram. The parent company to Instagram and Facebook, Meta, unveiled a new app called Threads. It looks very similar to Twitter, and allows users to post messages, reply to other users and like or repost messages.

It also lets you follow accounts that are linked to their Instagram, so it makes it a little easier to gain new followers.

The app officially launched the morning of July 6, and some people on Twitter have already said they are leaving the longtime app for something new.

In the last few months, there have tons of recent Twitter copycats, but none of them have really taken off. Twitter has been around for such a long time, so it’s daunting to try and gain a following, and find mutual followers from Twitter on a whole new app.

The fact that Threads will let you find users that you already follow on Instagram is a huge plus. No one wants to be searching for friends to follow, so if it’s easily accessible, people may be more willing to finally give Twitter the boot.

Are you going to leave Twitter and switch to Threads? Let us know in the comments!